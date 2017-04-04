The Abubakar Shekau’s faction of Boko Haram has released a new video in which it attacked the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.A member of the Islamic sect could be seen in the video flogging some villagers for different offences ranging from possession of hard substance to alcohol in the areas probably under their control.In the video released on Monday, a preacher could be heard in Hausa ranting against the Nigerian government.The preacher was surrounded by gunmen and a crowd who were believed to be villagers held hostage.Recall that the terrorist group had in a previous video threatened to behead Cameroon President Paul Biya.“I would behead you Paul Biya, it’s me that would behead you with the left hand, be ready,” a Boko Haram commander said in French displaying Biya’s picture in a news magazine.The man later drops the magazine and crushes Biya’s face with his leg, saying “I would behead you, imbecile, sluggard!”.He said he would decapitate Biya with the left hand, and called him a bigger Christian.Biya is a catholic who regularly attends church service in Yaounde, the capital of Cameroon.