Victor Moses has emerged the third most substituted player in the Premier League this season.Statistics released by TalkSport on Monday, showed that the Super Eagles star has been taken off 17 times, three times less than his Chelsea team-mate, Eden Hazard.West Brom’s Nacer Chadli is the second most substituted player, as he has been replaced 18 times.Moses is joint third with another team-mate Pedro Rodrigeuz, Wayne Routledge of Swansea and Dusan Tadic of Southampton.Liverpool’s Phillipe Coutinho and Steven Defour of Burnley have been changed 16 times, just as Adam Lallana (Liverpool), Mark Albrighton of Leicester City, Everton’s Kevin Mirallas and Juan Mata of Manchester United have all been substituted 10 times.Moses has become an integral part of the Blues’ march to the league title this season, with Antonio Conte reinventing the Nigerian as a right wing-back in his favoured 3-4-3 formation.