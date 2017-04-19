It has emerged that Nigeria’s Victor Moses was one of three Chelsea players hit by a virus ahead of their loss to Manchester United.
It has been revealed that Moses, Marcos Alonso and striker Diego Costa all came down with a bug after a team meal on Thursday and missed training on Friday.
While Alonso withdrew during the warm-up before the match, Moses and Costa were able to play in the 2-0 loss suffered at Old Trafford.
The Nigerian fullback last just 54 minutes before he was replaced by Cesc Fabregas, while Costa saw out the 90 minutes but failed to threaten United’s defence.
Chelsea expect the trio to be fully recovered and fit to play in their FA Cup semifinal against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday at Wembley.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.