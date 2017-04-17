Chelsea midfielder, Eden Hazard, has revealed that wingbacks Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso, have helped him concentrate on his attacking game and defend less.Hazard has rediscovered his form under Antonio Conte this season and has already scored 14 league goals.The Belgium international, however, credits Moses and Alonso, who have fitted perfectly into Conte’s 3-4-3 formation, as part of his successful season.He told TeleFoot: “Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso have contributed a lot as well. They enable me to do less defending, as Alonso and N’Golo cover for me. Diego Costa has got his goal-scoring flair back, and Pedro has adapted well to his new role. The team has more balance, and we are all improved.“I see a lot of similarities now with my best-ever season in 2014-15. I have equalled my goal-scoring record, with 14, and have seven games left to break it. It’s impossible to say if I am better now. But I am enjoying myself on the pitch, we are winning and top of the league — what more could I ask for?”