Sunderland AFC manager David Moyes believes that Victor Anichebe can help end their goal drought in the English Premier League (EPL).The Black Cats have failed to score in six consecutive league matches and their coach Moyes is now banking on Nigerian striker Anichebe to end their goal drought.The 28-year-old, who has three league goals for Sunderland this season, recently returned from a long-term injury which he suffered four months ago."Getting Victor Anichebe will help a little bit,” Moyes told reporters.“I’m not saying he will come in and score us another 10 or 20 goals, but it will help us make some more opportunities.Anichebe returned to action during Sunderland's 2-0 defeat to reigning EPL champions Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night.“I think if Victor’s shot had gone in off the post, it would have given everyone a lift," he added."It would have been 1-1 with about 10 minutes to go and it might have been a different story.”