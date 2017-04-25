Veteran Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem recently paid a visit to the Air Force Base where met and presented a copy of his new song 'Fallen Heroes' to chief of Air staff, Air marshal Sadique Abubakar. More Photos after the cut.
Home » Entertainment » Veteran Nigerian Rapper Eedris Abdulkareem visits the Air Force Base
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.