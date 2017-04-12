Professor Dapo Folorunsho Asaju, Vice Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University, ACU, Oyo State, has ordered that the school be shut.Prof Asaju’s directive may not be unconnected to a physical assault on him by male students at the weekend.A 300L student of the institution on condition of anonymity told Daily Post that the VC has equally ordered disciplinary action against the students.They are to appear on Tuesday before the Students Disciplinary Committee (SDC).Trouble started last Friday when some male students of ‘Ibadan Hostel’ and ‘JA (Joseph Adetiloye) Hostel’ allegedly fought over a female student.The VC was said to have directed internal security personnel to put the situation under control before it escalated.“When security staff got there, the guys rather than stop the commotion continued,” the source told Daily Post.“Some students then poured water on the security personnel.“Word got to the VC who decided to personally intervene. On his arrival, the students got violent and said he should leave.“As the situation got tensed, some yet-to-be-identified poured water and thrash on him.“Prof Asaju was so angry that he cursed them and vowed to take action.“Again on Sunday during church service, some students whose phones were seized disrupted service in protest.“The VC got up and said since the it appeared students were getting out of control, he would shut the school and punish any one indicted in recent incidents being investigated by the SDC”.Responding to Daily Post enquiry, Shina Bello, Deputy Bursar (Admin) denied any plan to shut the school.