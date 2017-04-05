There was pandemonium at the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State, Wednesday morning following a fight between candidates trying to register for JAMB and security operatives.Trouble started when over 2,000 candidates waiting to register for JAMB felt frustrated with registration officials whom they claimed were showing “favouritism.”The candidates were provided with just four computers to complete their registration, hence some of them started conniving with the officers monitoring the process in order to complete their registration to the disadvantage of others.According to an eyewitness, who wished not to be mentioned, the aggrieved candidates in a bid to express their anger pounced on some of the security men.The fight resulted to the pulling down of the door to the ICT room of the university.The eyewitness said, “Students started fighting with security operatives due to the frustrating registration process, the uniform of some of the officers were torn.“A soldier was beaten to coma and as he regained consciousness, he took away three students.“As I speak with you, Army personnel are currently trooping into UniAgric.”