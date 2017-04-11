 Use Your Brain, Wenger! Angry Nigerian Arsenal Fan Rants On Arsenal Fan TV (VIDEO) | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Use Your Brain, Wenger! Angry Nigerian Arsenal Fan Rants On Arsenal Fan TV (VIDEO)

1:15 PM 0
A+ A-
Photo Credit: Arsenal Fan TV

A passionate Nigerian Arsenal fan, Kelechi, could not contain his apparent displeasure and disgust over his team's recent underwhelming performances.


While speaking to Arsenal Fan TV after the Gunners succumbed to a humiliating 3-0 away to Crystal Palace on Monday night, Kelechi was scathing in his criticism of the team, the coach and the board.

Watch the video below.
















Video Credit: Arsenal Fan TV

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top