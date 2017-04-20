 U.S actress, Vanessa Williams describes Olori Wuraola Ogunwusi as the Queen of Nigeria | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » » U.S actress, Vanessa Williams describes Olori Wuraola Ogunwusi as the Queen of Nigeria

12:07 PM 0 ,
A+ A-
Olori of Ile-Ife, Queen Wuraola-Zynab Ogunwusi on Wednesday was one of the six  panelists at a United Nations event where the topic safeguarding and protecting endangered cultural heritage in times of conflict was discussed.

After the event, Olori Wuraola took a photo with Philanthropist & Actress, Vanessa Williams, who later described her as the "Queen of Nigeria" in a post on Social Media.



Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top