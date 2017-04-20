Olori of Ile-Ife, Queen Wuraola-Zynab Ogunwusi on Wednesday was one of the six panelists at a United Nations event where the topic safeguarding and protecting endangered cultural heritage in times of conflict was discussed.
After the event, Olori Wuraola took a photo with Philanthropist & Actress, Vanessa Williams, who later described her as the "Queen of Nigeria" in a post on Social Media.
