Fire incident did not affect operations at Lagos Airport, says FAAN.The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, says the fire incident that occurred at its headquarters on Monday did not affect air operations.The cause of the fire incident, which affected some of the agency’s offices, is yet to be known.But Henrietta Yakubu, Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, said the incident is being investigated.“The incident is being investigated right now to find out the cause of the outbreak,” she said in a statement Tuesday Morning.“The fire department, in collaboration with the Lagos State Fire Department and other security agencies, however, responded swiftly by curtailing the spread of the fire, as normalcy is being restored already.”A staff of the agency who spoke to newsmen on condition of anonymity said the fire affected “some important parts of the (headquarters) building”.The source, however, said the cause is still unknown.Mrs. Yakubu, on her part, however, assured travellers that operations at the Lagos airport continue without hindrance, adding that investigations are ongoing to uncover the cause of the outbreak.“The Authority will like to assure travellers, airport users and the general public that the incident did not affect operations at any airport in any way as normal operations continue unhindered,” she said.