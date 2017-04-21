A Ugandan pastor has reportedly asked his followers to gather their bibles together and set them ablaze.According to reports, Aloysius Bugingo, who is the Head Pastor of House of Prayer Ministries, Kampala, Uganda ordered the members of his congregation to gather hundreds of Bibles together and set them on fire.Bugingo said that various versions of the Bible have been heavily edited, and were misleading his congregation.His actions, however, have been heavily condemned by Christians around the world. Some say he’d be visited by the unravelling wrath from God.Bugingo’s church is attended mostly by Makerere University students in Uganda and the congregation boasts of a total number of about 6,000 people.He said some of the lines that have been tampered with in the translations were those which talk about fasting and the Lent period. He also claimed the King James Bible version contained the word ‘Holy Ghost’ more times than it did the word ‘Holy Spirit’.