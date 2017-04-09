Two female suicide bombers were blown up yesterday on the outskirts of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, after worshippers thwarted their attempt to attack a mosque.Dozens of worshippers had gathered for the early morning prayers at the Juddumuri Village mosque close to the Federal High Court when the two female bombers walked in.Security conscious worshippers spotted them and quickly intercepted the merchants of death.In the ensuing struggle, one of the suicide bombers detonated her Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which killed her and her accomplice.Five worshippers were injured.Spokesman for the State Police Command, Victor Isuku, a deputy superintendent (DSP) confirmed the development in a statement and said: “At about 0520hrs, today, (yesterday) two female suicide bombers with IED strapped to their bodies attempted to enter a mosque at Juddumuri village, after Federal High Court.“They were intercepted and prevented by the Muslim worshippers. In the process, one of them detonated her vest, killing both of them and injuring five others. The injured were rushed to Specialist Hospital, while the remains of the suicide bombers were equally evacuated by SEMA.”The police said the second IED was later detonated by the command’s EOD team at the scene, the statement added.