President Donald Trump has removed his senior strategist, Steve Bannon, from the United States National Security Council (NSC).The BBC reports that the appointment in January raised fears that the circle of US intelligence chiefs was being politicized.A White House aide said the reshuffle was not a demotion for Mr. Bannon, who used to head up Breitbart News.The aide said Mr. Bannon was only given a seat on the NSC to keep an eye on National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn, who was fired in February.The White House did not announce Wednesday’s presidential executive order detailing the shake-up – it only came to light in a regulatory filing.The reshuffle also restored the director of national intelligence, CIA director and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to full participation on the NSC’s inner circle, its principals committee.