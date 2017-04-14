Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Friday led other party members and supporters in jubilation on the streets of Benin following the affirmation of his election by the state Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.‎‎The tribunal had in a two-hour ruling dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate in the September ‎26, 2016, governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, challenging the declaration of Obaseki as winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission.But the governor, who was accompanied by his deputy, Philip Shaibu, on a motorcade, commended the judges and his counsel for what he described as an “amazing job”.‎‎He also thanked the people of the state for their support and urged them to continue to be law-abiding.‎Obaseki said, “I want to thank the people of Edo State for standing by the APC and my government. We thank God. We thank the judges and our counsel for the amazing job they have done.‎‎“We want all of you to go back peacefully and observe the Easter holiday.‎”