Tribunal affirms Obaseki as elected Governor of Edo State 11:50 AM 0 Latest News in Nigeria, Politics A+ A- Print Email The Edo State governorship tribunal has affirmed Godwin Obaseki as the elected governor of Edo State. The tribunal held that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate Ize Iyamu failed to prove their case. More details soon... Share to:
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.