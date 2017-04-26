WATCH VIDEO BELOW...The rest as on for the beef or the duration of the beef is not known but the older king openly displayed his dislike or anger to the chagrin of many who saw the move.The event which had some top dignitaries including some other monarchs had the two kings in attendance.Oba Akiolu was already seated when the Ooni arrived with his entourage, Ooni quickly greeted the other monarch sitting beside Akiolu who had looked away on seeing the young but powerful monarch.After paying obeisance to the first king, Ooni of Ife turned to Oba Akiolu for greetings only for the older king to shin him with his hands.