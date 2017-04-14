Actress, Toyin Aimakhu, now Toyin Abraham has narrated how difficult life was for her while growing up with her family and how thankful she is because everything has turned around for good. According to her, she used to dance alongside her brother on the streets for money but now her brother owns one of the biggest dance groups in Nigeria. She wrote:

"Growing up, I didn't have it smooth, life was difficult and painful. I wasn't born with a silver spoon. I came from a poor background and it was never easy.