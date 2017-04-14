Actress, Toyin Aimakhu, now Toyin Abraham has narrated how difficult life was for her while growing up with her family and how thankful she is because everything has turned around for good. According to her, she used to dance alongside her brother on the streets for money but now her brother owns one of the biggest dance groups in Nigeria. She wrote:
"Growing up, I didn't have it smooth, life was difficult and painful. I wasn't born with a silver spoon. I came from a poor background and it was never easy.
I remember my brother had a dance group back then, we would dance together in front of people just for money. It was one of our many means of livelihood. I would cry all the time because life felt like it was out to deal with me. It never occurred to me that my tears, my pains, all that life had thrown at me would be my gain today. The suffering I went through back then is my praise today, the tough and difficult life is my joy today, the pain back then is my motivation today. Right now, my brother has one of the biggest dance groups(EXPLICIT) in Nigeria, today I look at myself and I realize that I was a diamond in the rough who against all odds stand before you with a thankful heart. To all my fans and everybody out there, whatever you are going through currently, do not accept it as the end, don't give up, remain positive through it all. It will never remain the same forever. Life will always be life but your pain will change your story like it did mine. Stay focused and positive"
