Tottenham reduced Chelsea's lead at the top of the Premier League to four points with a 4-0 win against Watford at White Hart Lane, as Harry Kane made his comeback from injury.Kane was named on the bench for Spurs but first-half goals from Dele Alli, Eric Dier and Son Heung-Min meant there was no urgency for Mauricio Pochettino to rush his star striker back into action against a sub-par Watford side.Vincent Janssen was unable to take advantage of two good opportunities within seconds of one another to open the scoring in the 19th minute, but Alli was on hand to break the deadlock in the 33rd minute with an excellent finish from the edge of the box that flew into the top corner.Dier's low drive doubled Spurs' advantage six minutes later, the midfielder driving a low effort in following a poor clearance as the hosts took control of the game.A minute before the break Son added a third and effectively ended the game as a contest, with a long-range effort into the corner of Heurelho Gomes' goal.And he added a fourth 10 minutes into the second-half when Kieran Trippier's cross found him at the back post, allowing him to slot home.With the game won Pochettino introduced Kane just after the hour mark and with 10 minutes remaining he unselfishly passed to Son, allowing him the chance to complete his hat trick, but the South Korea international shot inches wide.Chelsea, who are in action against Bournemouth later on Saturday, can restore a seven-point advantage at the top should they win.Credit: ESPN