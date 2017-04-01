https://t.co/9SwenXA2yJ Funny how people speak authoritatively about things they know nothing about. This is a blatant lie! @eddybaba009 March 31, 2017

Popular Nigerian entrepreneur and Chairman of Heirs holdings, Tony Elumelu, on social media yesterday debunked reports that he graduated with a 3rd class.Rumours were flying around that the erudite businessman graduated with a 3rd class like Senator Dino Melaye.But the fact is that Tony Elumelu bagged a first degree in Economics from Ambrose Ali University in Edo state.