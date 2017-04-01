 Tony Elumelu denies graduating with a 3rd class like Dino Melaye | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Tony Elumelu denies graduating with a 3rd class like Dino Melaye

3:55 PM 0
A+ A-
Popular Nigerian entrepreneur and Chairman of Heirs holdings, Tony Elumelu, on social media yesterday debunked reports that he graduated with a 3rd class.

Rumours were flying around that the erudite businessman graduated with a 3rd class like Senator Dino Melaye.

But the fact is that Tony Elumelu bagged a first degree in Economics from Ambrose Ali University in Edo state.


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top