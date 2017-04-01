Rumours were flying around that the erudite businessman graduated with a 3rd class like Senator Dino Melaye.
But the fact is that Tony Elumelu bagged a first degree in Economics from Ambrose Ali University in Edo state.
Funny how people speak authoritatively about things they know nothing about. This is a blatant lie! @eddybaba009 https://t.co/9SwenXA2yJ— Tony O. Elumelu, CON (@TonyOElumelu) March 31, 2017
