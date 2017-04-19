The Tonto Dikeh Foundation, in collaboration with Fame Foundation and Bell Coin Initiative hosted an Easter outreach for IDP women in Abuja.

The outreach which held on Easter Monday, 17th of April, served as an opportunity for the foundations to speak to the women about empowerment, have some fun games with them and also share food with them.

Joining Tonto Dikeh at the event was her 1-year old son, King Andre.

More pictures below:







