A notorious armed robber known as Tompolo has been shot dead by policemen at Uvwie LGA in Delta state.According to reports, Tompolo and his gang were involved in a shootout with the police and local vigilante members when he was shot. The incident happened on Saturday 9th of April 2017.The gang members were robbing an unidentified woman at gunpoint around 5 am when they were accosted by the policemen. Tompolo was shot dead while 3 others sustained gunshot wounds.Tompolo had been terrorizing the community before his death.The Divisional Police Officer of Enerhen, CSP Hassan Galadima said: ” I’m aware of the incident. It’s not just the vigilante that killed the robber. They were on patrol with the police. We shot him and the rest escaped with bullet wounds. We recovered from them some expended and live cartridges inside the gun.”However, this Tomopolo is different from the ex-Niger Delta militant who has been declared wanted.