Irate Youths allegedly loyal to factional president of Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Barr. Peretubo Oweilaemi and Mr. Eric Omare Esq, Wednesday clashed and disrupted the birthday bash of ex-militant leader, High Chief Oweizide Government Ekpemupolo AKA Tompolo.Many valuables were destroyed as guests scaled through the fence of the hotel, venue of the event for safety as the youths attacked each other with various instruments including broken bottles.The police, however, shot teargas canisters to disperse the irate youths.It was gathered that the clash between the two groups began when Barr. Peretubo Oweilaemi arrived the venue of the birthday bash in honour of Tompolo when Eric Omare was already seated with some members of his executive.Some youths loyal to Omare allegedly denied Oweilaemi entrance and in the process, a serious combat ensued.Few minutes later, Eric Omare and his entourage escaped through the exit door of the hotel for safety.