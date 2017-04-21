Nollywood screen diva and mother of one, Stephanie Okereke- Linus is celebrating the 5th year of been married to her husband, Idahosa Linus. The happy and very private actress took to Instagram, to pen down an emotional anniversary post.

She also shared a throwback picture from their fairy-tale ceremony that happened in Paris exactly five years ago today. Their marriage has been scandal-free so far, the actress thanked God for bringing them thus far and also wished her husband and father of her son, Maxwell a happy anniversary.

Here's what she wrote;





"Dear God, On this particular day your ray of light shone on our Union and both our lives have never remained the same. Let your light continually shine upon us for without you we are nothing and with you we are everything.

To my Lover, best friend, best husband, Papa Maxwell -Happy 5th year Anniversary💋💋❤️❤️🥂#LinusIdahosa #stephanielinus"