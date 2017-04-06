The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has revealed how former governor of the State and national leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu started his political career.Obasa made the revelation in the full glare of the members of the House, disclosing that Tinubu started his political carrier in a Barber’s shop in Agege area of the state.The Speaker said this when members of the Lagos State House of Assembly converged to further shower encomium on Senator Tinubu and review activities organised to mark his 65th birthday.Obasa said, “Asiwaju started his political career from a barber’s shop in Agege”.He added that the Senator had contributed immensely to his political career.He noted that the height of the birthday celebration was the colloquium at the Eko Hotel where dignitaries from all over country, including present and past governors attested to the role played by Senator Tinubu in their lives.