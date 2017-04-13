Oby Ezekwesili, convener of the Bring Back Our Girls(BBOG) movement, says the nation has failed Nigerian children as a result of the inability of government to secure the release of the kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls.She expressed sadness that almost three years after, 195 of the girls could still not be accounted for despite the “cries and sufferings of their loved ones”.Ezekwesili said this on Wednesday when BBOG hosted creative artistes at the Unity Fountain in Abuja.“It doesn’t sound right at all that we have been talking about the abduction of our schoolgirls for three years and up till today, about 195 of them are still unaccounted for,” she said.“It is a sad thing that we have failed our children, we should not continue to fail them. The life of our children matter to us. Our leaders owe us a duty, a complete obligation to ensure that the Chibok girls return.“Do we not want our Chibyk girls come back? Did we not see the laughter on the face of those that returned? Don’t we want to see more of those laughter.“The future of this country is really dependent on how we treat our children. If we treat them well, our children will be great.”She also explained the role that creativity has played in the course of the advocacy.“In the course of the almost three years of our advocacy, we have seen all kinds of people who have stepped forward, either through literature, poem or music to do an advocacy for our children. And so the creativity hasbeen an important part of this advocacy,” she said.The programme featured performances from various creative artistes including songs, spoken word rendition and drama.Over the weekend, the movement released a lineup of activities to commemorate the third anniversary of the abduction of the innocent girls.