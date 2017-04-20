Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, says the federal government is confused.In statement on Wednesday, Fayose wondered why the presidency would suspend Lawal Babachir, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), at a time the government decided to investigate the $43 million found at an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos.The governor said the suspension of Lawal and Ayo Oke, director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), was an attempt to cover-up the real owners of the $43 million.Fayose said it had become obvious that President Muhammadu Buhari had lost control over his government.“Would the president have set up a probe panel if these scams were linked to anyone in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or those members of his party that are not in his good books,” read a statement which Lere Olayinka, the governor’s spokesman, issued on his behalf.“Most importantly, what business does presidential committee have with investigation of crime? Are they telling Nigerians that they have lost confidence in all the intelligence and investigative agencies of the government, including the EFCC and DSS?“The Buhari-led federal government is operating like many governments within one government. There appears to be many presidencies within the presidency and this is the reason for the confusion everywhere.“Why wait for this messy OsborneGate to act on the Presidential Initiative for the North East (PINE) grass-cutting scam? Could it have been a case of one presidency (Buhari) writing the senate on January 17, 2017 to clear the SGF and another presidency suspending him today?”