In statement on Wednesday, Fayose wondered why the presidency would suspend Lawal Babachir, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), at a time the government decided to investigate the $43 million found at an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos.
The governor said the suspension of Lawal and Ayo Oke, director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), was an attempt to cover-up the real owners of the $43 million.
Fayose said it had become obvious that President Muhammadu Buhari had lost control over his government.
“Would the president have set up a probe panel if these scams were linked to anyone in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or those members of his party that are not in his good books,” read a statement which Lere Olayinka, the governor’s spokesman, issued on his behalf.
“Most importantly, what business does presidential committee have with investigation of crime? Are they telling Nigerians that they have lost confidence in all the intelligence and investigative agencies of the government, including the EFCC and DSS?
“The Buhari-led federal government is operating like many governments within one government. There appears to be many presidencies within the presidency and this is the reason for the confusion everywhere.
“Why wait for this messy OsborneGate to act on the Presidential Initiative for the North East (PINE) grass-cutting scam? Could it have been a case of one presidency (Buhari) writing the senate on January 17, 2017 to clear the SGF and another presidency suspending him today?”
GRADUALLY the truth is coming out....ReplyDelete
An NIA staff (on anonymity) has revealed that the Money found at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos State belongs to former President GEJ's family. He said the Building belongs to Mu'azu, the apartment was bought in Tony Anineh's daughter's name. She has two apartment in the building on her name.
As the Money was discovered, GEJ's aide called to brief GEJ on the status of the Money; PGEJ's immediately calls FFK to handle the media on the fallout. On that note, FFK called Fayose and Wike and the three musketeers agreed that Fayose's staff should immediately link the money to Amaechi to distract Nigerians while they planned on the next action.
Immediately Lare Olayinka (Fayose's staff) announced Amaechi as the owner of the Money. Thereafter, FFK and Wike joined. Wike spoke to Wole Olanipekun SAN to join the plot, while they bought time.
During which, PGEJ was able to convince DG NIA, to return favour to him by claiming that the money belonged to the Agency, kept for covert operations.
A lot more revelations will be made on this as soon as all the records and call logs are obtained.
This government is confused