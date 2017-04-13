Ben Ayade, governor of Cross River state, says there’s no ideological difference between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).Ayade said this on Wednesday when Ali Modu Sheriff, national chairman of PDP, paid him a courtesy visit at the government house, Calabar.“What Nigerians need now is peace and unity.There is indeed no ideological difference, whether you are in PDP, APC or you belong to one faction of the party or the other,” he said.“If truly you put people above your person, you must allow peace to reign by recognising the challenges of the society.“The challenges of the society have created in itself a structure that allows us to resolve conflicts and move ahead as a country.”The governor thanked Sheriff for embarking on the peace mission across the country, adding that it was important to unite all factions under one umbrella.Sheriff said that he was in the state to visit the governor with a view of uniting all factions and moving the party ahead.The PDP chairman said he had paid a similar visit to Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi states with the sole purpose of uniting all factions of the party.“As a great party, we need to work in unity and peace so that we can win the 2019 general elections,” he said.He commended Ayade for developing the state’s infrastructure, adding that he was the party’s best performing governor.“If I am asked who the best performing governor of the party is, I will simply say that it is Gov. Ayade. I am very proud that Ayade is not only a digital governor, but also the number one governor in terms of performance.“With what you are doing now, 2019 will be an easy ride for you. There will be no challenge and no vacancy in Cross River.”He also lauded the governor for appointing a northerner, Musa Maigoro, as his special adviser on non-indigene affairs.