Actress, Ufuoma McDermott took to her Instagram page to celebrate her 7th wedding anniversary with her husband, Steven McDermott. She reminisced on ups and down of being married and also revealed there were times they wanted to give but managed to work through it.She wrote;
"I wore this top 7 years ago at my traditional wedding. As I reminisce on my wedding today, I thank God for the ups and downs: the lessons learnt and the goals attained. It hasn't been a bed of roses but we've sure smelled the petals. We've had differences, but we've decided to iron them. There were times we wanted to give up but we remember why we first fell in love. #HappyWeddingAnniversary to us @mc.wes I love you today more than I loved you yesterday.
