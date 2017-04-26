American rap group; Migos visited Lagos, in December 2016 for a Christmas concert, which held at the Federal Palace Hotel. The group is composed of three rappers known by their stage names Quavo, Takeoff and Offset.

During the concert, they got to perform ‘Bad & Boujee’ and the crowd went wild. Now, in a recent interview with Highly Questionable (HQ) on ESPN, while speaking on the most awe-inspiring place they've performed together, they agreed that it was Lagos, Nigeria, as the energy was crazy and the show was sold out. But according to one of them, Nigerians knew the lyrics of their songs word for word, even though their "English wasn't even that good". Watch the video after the cut...