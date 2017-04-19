Bayern Munich manager, Carlo Ancelotti, has blasted referee Viktor Kassai, after his side was eliminated from the Champions League on Tuesday night.Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick, as the La Liga side overpowered 10-man Bayern at the Santiago Bernabeu.The Portugal captain appeared to be offside for the second of his three goals, while Arturo Vidal was sent off rather harshly.In his post-match press conference, Ancelotti, who was sacked from Madrid two years ago, said: “(The) referee’s performance was worse than ours.“I know it’s football and it happens sometimes, but not this serious of a mistake.“A quarter-final, you have to have a referee with… I don’t know… more quality. Or have video. There are too many errors.“I don’t say this [we’d have gone through with another ref]. I don’t like to do it either.“The ref had a bad game. Full-stop.“A lot of times with these decisions, there is doubt. Here there is no doubt. I saw it live.”