Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has admitted that his first impression over injuries to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo was “fairly negative”.Ibrahimovic and Rojo suffered knee problems, as United defeated Anderlecht 2-1 in extra time, to progress into the semi-final of the Europa League on Thursday night.Henrikh Mkhitaryan opened scoring for Mourinho’s team, before Sofiane Hanni equalized for the visitors. It took until the 107th minute for United to get the winner through Marcus Rashford.But the victory came at a cost.“I don’t think they are easy injuries but I prefer to wait until all the tests are done and then speak. I can’t do that because I am a manager not a doctor,” Mourinho told BT Sport.“But the news is fairly negative I think.”