Amidst the brouhaha between the Ooni of lagos and Oba of Lagos, Her Majesty, Queen Wuraola-Zynab Ogunwusi took to her official Instagram page to praise her hubby, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi,Ojaja II.
She shared the above photo and wrote;
"My husband, my soulmate, my mentor, my king, the people's King; A King like no other. The Custodian of culture, the keeper of Yorubas across the world, and the voice and symbol of peace. When you recognize what and who you are, your vision becomes bigger than the daily struggles of the mundane.When you uphold that vision, you see beyond the physical and you envisage and work towards a future that is liberating for all. - Olori Wuraola-Zynab Ogunwusi
#OoniofIfe #AroleOduduwa #OjajaII #KingofKings #OloriWuraola #QueenWuraola"
