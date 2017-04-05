The Special Assistant to Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, on Wednesday lambasted former governor of the state and Minister of Solid Minerals and Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, saying he is arrogant and full of pride.In a statemen titled, “The Problem with Kayode Fayemi,” Olayinka claimed that unlike Fayose who struggled on his own to become governor twice, Fayemi was a man who was “pushed and manipulated to the top.”The statement reads, “A friend asked me yesterday; what’s the problem with Dr Kayode Fayemi and I told him his (Fayemi) major problem is PRIDE.“When you failed to make your O’ Level at first sitting despite being an ELITE CHILD that attended CHRIST SCHOOL, Ado Ekiti, one of the best schools;“You had to attend REMEDIAL school to be able to get admission to the University to study HISTORY (Not History and International Relations or International Studies o);“You finished with LOW GRADE;“Worked for six months in PUNCH NEWSPAPERS and ran away from PUNCH because you could not cope;“Travelled to UK to become a TAXI DRIVER;“Enrolled at a certain KINGS COLLEGE (Not any of the Ivy league universities) to do PhD in *HISTORY of WAR (He called it WAR STUDIES);“Then engaged in NGO Business (Another name for Yahoo Yahoo);“Suddenly, you got packaged and funded by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to become Action Congress governorship candidate for your home State, Ekiti;“You lost the general election and someone paid heavily to get you installed as governor by the court.“You lost your reelection bid 16-0 but was appointed minister.“If you don’t have the grace of God, you will be so arrogant such that you will see other people as stupid and brainless.“That is the story of Dr John Kayode Fayemi. He sees himself as a SUPER STAR and everyone else as brainless.“After all, if those of you in the Action Congress then and APC now are not stupid and brainless, why didn’t any of you become governor instead of Fayemi, who was driving TAXI and doing Yahoo Yahoo (NGO) in London.“Fayemi is not like Ayodele Fayose, who struggled on his own to become governor twice. He is a man who was pushed and manipulated to the top, that’s why he is ARROGANT.“I remember one of my friends in the APC telling me in 2009 that; “Se odindi Dr naa lo nsoro si beyen” (Are you talking to a whole PhD holder like that) and I responded, so if Fayemi were to be a Prof of Chemical Engineering, he will be worshipped like a God?“Whenever you see Dr John Kayode Fayemi, tell him that I, Cobbler Lere Olayinka said that he is ARROGANT. He has too much PRIDE and “Igberara nii siwaju iparun”.