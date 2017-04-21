Adaeze Yobo, wife to former Super Eagles Captain, Joseph Yobo has two months after the birth of her baby introduced the absolutely beautiful baby girl to the world.

The former beauty queen, who already has two boys, took to her Instagram moments ago to share a video compilation of precious moments with her first daughter. They named her Lexine Dumlesi Yobo.



She wrote:



#Tb To When Lexine Dumlesi Yobo Came Into My Life.The Daughter I Prayed For. Is It Normal To Be Obsessed With Her?.I Know You Haven’t Officially Met Her, I Was Taking My Time To Soak It All In. She Is Also A Miracle Baby

See the video compilation of photos below:



