Former Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh has revealed that he was close to the explosion scene in Dortmund which forced the postponement of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal match between his former club, Borussia Dortmund, and Monaco at the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday.The Fortuna Sittard manager occasionally visits his former club during big Champions League or Bundesliga games and on Wednesday morning took to his Twitter handle to show gratitude to God for preventing him from possibly being at the scene of the explosion which rocked the team bus of the German side."Thank God! I Was just 200 meters from the Dortmund stadium when D bombs struck Dortmund team Bus! Really Scary day but grateful to be safe!" Oliseh tweeted.Dortmund defender Marc Bartra was taken to hospital and underwent surgery on a broken wrist following the explosion.The postponed game will now be played at 5.45pm (Nigerian time) on Wednesday.