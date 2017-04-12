Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting because President Muhammadu Buhari was unavoidably absent.This is the first time Osinbajo will be presiding over the meeting since President Muhammadu Buhari returned from his 49-day medical vacation on March 10.The presidency has not yet explained Buhari’s absence or his whereabouts.Special Adviser to President Buhari, Femi Adesina told newsmen that explanation for the development will be provided later.“Alhaji Lai Mohammed (Minister of Information) will send a press release later on this. I have nothing to say.“Please wait for the statement. Thank you,” Adesina told journalists.