The weekly Federal Executive Council meeting did not hold on Wednesday.The council which has Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, all ministers and some top presidential aides as members is chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.Members meet weekly inside the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa.Journalists who rushed to the Presidential Villa early enough to witness the opening of the meeting were disappointed when they discovered that the meeting could not hold.Insiders said the meeting was not slated on the President’s schedule for the week at all.Buhari was absent at the last week’s meeting, fueling speculations that his health had deteriorated.But the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, dispelled the speculation, saying the President was hale and hearty.Mohammed had told journalists then that Buhari decided to yield the stage for Osinbajo to preside over the meeting having gone through the agenda.