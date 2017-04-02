A 13-year old student of Junior Secondary School (names withheld), has been found hanging in front of their house in the Damboa area of Sokoto metropolis.The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Mr El-Mustapha Sani, who confirmed the incident, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday that the remains of the teenager had since been buried according to Islamic rites.Sani, however said, “We have arrested another teenager, 16-year old (names withheld), who was a friend of the deceased.“The suspect was said to have gone to the family house of the deceased and asked his mother to refund some money the deceased had allegedly stolen from his mother.“The mother of the deceased was said to have refunded N 1,500, which was rejected by the mother of the suspect, alleging that the money was more than that.“The suspect reportedly went to the family house of the deceased on the fateful day and told his mother to come and carry his remains.”Sani further said that the mother of the suspect was now at large.He said the police will conduct thorough investigation to unravel the mystery behind the death of the teenager.