Fourteen years old Victoria Emmanuel’s joy at turning a new age was suddenly truncated when one of her friends bathed her with acid, burning part of her face, chest and back.The friend, 13-year-old Moshood Yusuf, had turned up to celebrate Emmanuel’s birthday on March 29, around the night market in Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos Mainland.As part of the celebration, Emmanuel’s peers were pouring water. But, Yusuf reportedly rushed into a nearby shop, picked up a bottle and emptied its content on Emmanuel.He was said to have believed the bottle contained a disinfectant known as Izal.Narrating her ordeal to reporters who visited her home at No 1 Babaelegbe Street, Mafoluku home on Thursday, Emmanuel who just got discharged from the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, said she was on an errand to fetch water when the incident happened.She said, “I was carrying a big bucket on my head but on the road, they put it down and started pouring the water on me to celebrate my birthday. Some were pouring dirty water on me and others sand.“That was how Moshood ran into a shop and brought out a container. There was something inside and I told him not to pour it on me because we don’t know what was in it. He opened it, smelled it and said it smelt like chemical.“We told him again that he shouldn’t pour that on me but he didn’t listen. As I walked past him, he poured the content on my body from behind. I screamed and ran towards the tap but he got there before me and opened it so that water would pour on my body.“While I was under the tap, the woman who owns the place chased us away that I was wasting her water, though she owed me N70.”Witnesses said Emmanuel fainted and was rushed to Edmark Hospital in the area, from where she was moved to LASUTH.Moshood was arrested by policemen from Makinde but was later released. His parents were seen at the Emmanuel’s home begging for peace.The shop owner had reportedly denied keeping acid in her shop.