Tokunbo Idowu, popularly known as TBoss in a chat with The nation has reacted to the controversial article written by former presidential adviser on media and publicity, Reuben Abati.





Recall, Reuben Abati wrote an article titled: “Big Brother Naija – Television As Madness”, where he penned his thoughts on the reality show.

His opinion piece was divided into lessons and hard knocks revolved around the resounding talking points of the show. However, he seemed centered on Tboss as he writes about her behavior in the house when compared to her rival Bisola and eventual winner Efe.

Here's what Reuben wrote about her in his article;

" Lesson three: humility pays. At the end of the day, in the last week of the program, the decision by the viewing public was a moral, sentimental one. The biggest star of the program was, I don’t know what you think, Tboss (real name: Tokunbo Idowu), half Nigerian, half-Romanian. She dominated the space with her Jezebelic antics, even got some of the male participants ousted by entrapping and outsmarting them with her wiles.

She projected herself as a s*x object, the ultimate manipulator, the champion Delilah of the Big Brother Africa series. She even made a joke of the entire Big Brother concept by saying she didn’t need the money and if she won, she would spend it in two weeks to pay off debts, and in any case, she had men hitting on her, offering to take her on a ride in their private jets.

She played the role of a female barracuda. Given her looks and talents, she would have been a perfect winner. She would have looked good on the billboards. But she lost because of her arrogance. Attitude is everything: this is the lesson of Tboss’ disgrace and humiliation. When she was sent out of the House as the second runner-up, the viewing center in Ikeja, Lagos, including Kemen whose nemesis she was, danced in joy. “They are taunting me?” she asked Ebuka, the anchor. No, sweetheart, they were making a far more serious statement about you.

Tboss and the other girls kissed and got groped by the boys on live television putting their upbringing to shame. Tboss, who claimed she didn’t need the money even exposed her breasts on live television more than once.

I have seen better breasts Tboss. I am not too sure those private jet owners will be excited by your fluffy, South-looking, slightly bigger than mangoes breasts. If the same men see bigger assets, I mean, those interesting Ojiakor-like ones that look like papayas, pineapples and watermelons, they will not send private jets, they will deploy submarines and fighter jets!"





TBoss in reaction said:

She said; “I do not feel I’m an arrogant person. I’m sorry he has that opinion of me. I read the comments.

“My people actually were afraid that I would get emotional and sad about it. But I’m not. I was actually quite amused when I read his comments about the ‘mango’ part. It was actually quite comical.”

The ex-reality show star also defended her decision to walk around half-clad, noting that it’s an act she’s become accustomed to.

She said: “See, the Big Brother house is a place where you showcase yourself. You’re free to be T-Boss. Whoever T-Boss is, you show the world who T-Boss is.”

“And in my own life, in my normal day-to-day life, I don’t like to wear clothes when I’m walking around in my house. I like to be free, here (pointing from her waist downwards), covered here (pointing upwards from her waist), what’s the point? Or I’ll just wear one small blouse. The Big Brother house was like my house at a point.”