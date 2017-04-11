Prophet T.B. Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nation, SCOAN, has predicted another world war.A post on the church’s Facebook Wall quoted the controversial prophet as saying the war will end the whole world.In the post, which included a video, the prophet reminded his members of an earlier prophecy were he called for prayers for the whole world.The post reads, “We wish to remind our viewers of the prophetic warning Prophet T.B. Joshua earlier gave regarding the nation of North Korea, followed by an urgent call for prayer.“We have to pray for the President of North Korea. Pray for North Korea. The reason why I am saying is, I am seeing an arrow from there and it will affect the world, if not a section of the world.“So, let us live at peace because the war we are fighting already both in Syria and others is still there. We cannot afford another one again. It would end the whole world. The whole would be in confusion.“Because what I saw – there are some weapons there the world does not know about. If they throw that arrow, there will be confusion.“Remember, there is fight everywhere. Adding this one to the fight means there will be confusion all over the world.”