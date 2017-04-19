Senator Adamu Aliero representing Kebbi Central Senatorial district has said that the suspension of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Engr. Babachir Lawal would strengthen executive and legislative relationship.Reacting to the development when speaking with correspondents in Abuja on Wednesday, Aliero, a former governor of Kebbi state explained that the report of Senate Ad-hoc Committee on humanitarian crises in the North East which indicted the SGF was detailed.He added that the Senate’s earlier resolve for the sack of SGF was not borne out of sentiment, but was in line with the anti-corruption agenda, which ought to have been the responsibility of all arms of government.“The suspension of SGF is a welcome development which will go a long way in mending fences with the executive.”“The ad-hoc Committee on the humanitarian crises in the North East was very clear and without fault. For Mr. President to suspend SGF now has been the wish of the Senate,” he said.Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari might have yielded to pressure following his earlier letter to the Senate exonerating Mr. Babachir Lawal of wrongdoing.Effort by newsmen to speak with the Ad-hoc Committee Chairman on humanitarian crises in the North East, Senator Shehu Sani to get his reaction has not yielded results yet, as his phone line was switched off.