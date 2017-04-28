Suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir David Lawal yesterday failed to appear before the Senate investigative hearing on alleged mismanagement of funds meant for the care of Internally Displaced Persons in the Northeast.The Senate convened the hearing to unravel the allegation of misappropriation of funds allocated to take care of IDPsThe Senator Shehu Sani led Ad-Hoc committee had submitted its interim report in December 2016.The report heavily indicted Lawal for allegedly contravening the Public Procurement Act, 2007 and the Federal Government’s Financial Rules and Regulations on the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on North-East (PINE).Lawal, who is on suspension following the Senate report, is also being investigated by a presidential panel on his role on award of contracts by PINE.