According to reports, Mr. Oke made desperate attempts to enter the Presidential Villa, Abuja shortly after his suspension was announced but was barred.
“Oke made attempts to seek an audience with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo but was turned back.
“He made frantic efforts to avoid journalists.
“In the process, he was driven towards the Service Chiefs’ Gate from where he was turned back.
He has since left the premises” a source said.
