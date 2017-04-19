The suspended Director-General of National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayo Oke, on Wednesday betrayed emotion as he was barred from seeking audience with the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.According to reports, Mr. Oke made desperate attempts to enter the Presidential Villa, Abuja shortly after his suspension was announced but was barred.“Oke made attempts to seek an audience with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo but was turned back.“He made frantic efforts to avoid journalists.“In the process, he was driven towards the Service Chiefs’ Gate from where he was turned back.He has since left the premises” a source said.