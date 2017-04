The suspended Secretary General of the Federation, Engr. Babachir Lawal on Thursday shunned the Nigerian Senate ad hoc committee over investigations into the 200 million naira grass cutting contract.Mr. Lawal had earlier been indicted for alleged fraud by the Shehu Sani-led committee and the Senate, who called for his removal.He was found culpable by the Senate for his alleged role in a grass-cutting N200 million contract to clear “invasive plant species” in Yobe State.