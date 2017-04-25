The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has said that everything has been put in place, for the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.Gernot Rohr’s men will take on South Africa in a 2019 AFCON qualifier next month, as the former African champions seek a return to the tournament, having missed the last two editions.In August, Nigeria will play Cameroon. The Eagles are top of Group B of the Africa zone of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier, with maximum points from two games.“We are on course, everything has been put in place for the two games against South Africa and Cameroon.“The Federation is doing everything possible to make sure we qualify for the Nations Cup and the World Cup,” NFF spokesman Ademola Olajire said.“As you are already aware, we took a tour of the Godswill Akpabio Stadium and it has been approved for the game.“We have also written to the Akwa Ibom State Government as regards what needs to be done to get the stadium ready.“The Technical and Development Committee is also working hand in hand with Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr to get the team ready.“The committee is constantly in touch with Rohr and they are expecting him to give a list of players he wants to use to prosecute the matches. He has a free hand to pick whoever he wants.“Once this is done, the committee, alongside the coach will sit down and fine tune the squad so that everything is in place. We are leaving nothing at ensuring the best legs prosecute these games.“It is the NFF’s utmost desire to see that Nigeria is back at the Nations Cup as well as qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. We are well on course and we implore Nigerians to support us and the team,” he added.