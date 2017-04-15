Super Eagles are set to camp in France according to plans by head coach Gernot Rohr.The three-time Africa champions will open the camp from the 23rd of May as part of preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa.While in France they are scheduled to play a friendly against Corsica, a tiny island in France.“We will play against Corsica and we will have about 20 to 23 players. But not all the players will come with us to Paris on May 23 when we meet before proceeding to Ajaccio in Corsica, where the game will be played,” the Eagles coach said in a radio interview.Super Eagles could also play Burkina Faso in another international friendly in Paris, during their stay in France, Rohr has said.Both teams were billed to face each other last month in London, but the game was called off after the Burkinabe failed to secure entry visas into the United Kingdom.