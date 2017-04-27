Former Super Eagles skipper Vincent Enyeama has deflected questions regarding his return to the national team, ahead of the African Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Cameroon.The Lille goalkeeper called time on his international career with the Super Eagles in 2015 after a publicized dispute with ex-coach Sunday Oliseh, who stripped him of the captaincy for reporting late to camp.There has been talk in some quarters that Enyeama may return to the team but he has hinted that the decision is not in his hands, or in other words the Nigerian Federation and manager Rohr will have to decide whether they want him or not.A Twitter user, @Past_laur asked Enyeama : ‘’are you coming back to the eagles?’’Enyeama answered : ‘’Hmmmmm.dat (that) question is not mine to answer. As of today.’’The 33-year-old has officially been named the best goalkeeper in Africa three times in the last seven years and was part of Nigeria’s squad at the 2002, 2010 and 2014 World Cups.