The suicide bomber, it was gathered entered the University through the back gate before being gunned down by a vigilant soldier.
Confirming the incident, the public relations officer of the school, Mr Tanko Ahmed said the incident occurred around 11pm Sunday night.
He said the works department where the incident occurred have been cordoned off by security agents to render the area safe.
” The area have been cordoned off by security agents.”
